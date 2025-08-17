Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / EVs set to dominate 2025 festive launches, rare-earth crunch a concern

EVs set to dominate 2025 festive launches, rare-earth crunch a concern

India may see its busiest EV festive season in 2025 with SUVs, luxury cars and scooters set to launch, but rare-earth supply bottlenecks risk delaying rollouts

electric vehicle, ev industry

The first half of 2025 has already brought a surge of EV activity in India.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The August–November window is expected to be one of the busiest for electric vehicle (EV) launches in India’s history.
 
Alongside the e-Vitara, Tata Sierra EV, and VinFast SUVs, luxury carmakers will unveil the BMW iX 2025, Audi Q6 e-tron, and Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric. Mahindra’s Vision S and SXT concepts are also progressing towards production. The two-wheeler segment will see new scooters and premium electric motorcycles, though mass-market e-motorcycles remain at least a year away.
 
Nikhil Dhaka, Vice-President at Primus Partners, said: “The August to November festive window could be the heaviest EV launch season India has ever seen. We’re looking at mass-market SUVs, luxury EVs, and accessible scooters all hitting the market at the same time, a rare confluence that could energise both urban and semi-urban demand.”
   
The first half of 2025 has already brought a surge of EV activity in India, with global giants and domestic automakers ramping up launches ahead of the festive season.
 
Tesla’s long-awaited debut with the Model Y in July set the tone, followed by mass-market entries such as the Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Harrier EV, Kia Carens Clavis EV, Hyundai Venue EV, and Mahindra’s BE 6 and XEV 9E. The Tata Safari EV was also confirmed, while two-wheeler makers introduced fresh options such as the Kinetic Green DX electric scooter.

Also Read

Ather

Electric scooter maker Ather looks to withhold claims under PM E-Drivepremium

electric vehicle, EV, e2W

Electric 2W firms gear up to ride out China's rare earth magnet squeezepremium

Diamondhead EV motorcycle

Ola Electric targets global market with ₹5 lakh Diamondhead EV motorcycle

Ministry of Heavy Industries, EV charging stations, Electric Vehicles, EV market, automobile industry

OSM to invest $25 million in EV assembly plant in Jafza over 5 years

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric likely to unveil sports scooter segment at I-Day event

 
The Tata Harrier EV, launched on 3 June, opened bookings in early July with prices expected between Rs 24 lakh and Rs 30 lakh. Kia rolled out its Carens Clavis EV on 15 July, starting at Rs 17.99 lakh. In the pipeline, Maruti Suzuki’s first all-electric SUV, the e-Vitara, is slated for a September launch with two battery options and a range of up to 500 km. Vietnamese automaker VinFast is also preparing for its India entry with the VF6 and VF7, manufactured at its Tamil Nadu plant.
 
Despite the momentum, industry stakeholders warn of headwinds. “EV penetration will grow only if raw material availability is secured,” said Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) President C.S. Vigneshwar, pointing to rare-earth magnet supply concerns. Passenger vehicle EV penetration is currently estimated at 4–4.5 per cent, while two-wheelers are at 5–7 per cent. Analysts note that adoption is heavily tied to new product launches, with penetration often plateauing after the initial demand surge.
 
Other barriers flagged by analysts include reduced incentives, charging infrastructure gaps, and resale value concerns. Regulatory pressure from stricter emission norms is pushing OEMs to invest, but supply chain bottlenecks — especially in sourcing rare-earth materials — could delay festive-season rollouts.
 
“EV adoption in India is very much launch-driven — we see a spike in penetration after new models hit the market, but it often plateaus without sustained demand drivers. Supply chain issues, especially rare-earth shortages, could slow down the pace we are expecting this festive season,” said Kumar Rakesh, Analyst at BNP Paribas.
 
Still, the breadth of upcoming products, from affordable scooters to aspirational luxury SUVs, signals a widening of India’s EV market. If launches proceed as planned, this festive season could mark a new high point for electric mobility in the country.
 

More From This Section

auto sector, passenger vehicles

Passenger vehicle despatches in reverse gear for 3rd straight month in Julypremium

passenger vehicle, pv sales

Passenger vehicle sales decline marginally in July on muted demand: Siam

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra plans to export EVs to UK with trade agreement in place

Mercedes-Benz's India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer (pictured) told Business Standard an interview.

Bulk of Mercedes cars on road E20-compliant: MD & CEO Santosh Iyer

Mahindra BE 6

M&M expands capacity at South African plant as US tariffs hit auto sector

Topics : Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India Auto industry Electric vehicles sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon