EV sales surge in June, but 2W segment trails on H1 performance

EV sales surge in June, but 2W segment trails on H1 performance

India's EV market continued to expand in June 2025, with a notable rise in passenger vehicle sales. However, the two-wheeler segment saw a dip in H1 performance due to a weak start to the year

In contrast, the electric PV segment grew 43.5 per cent during the same period, with 70,306 units sold compared to 48,998 in H1 2024.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

India’s electric vehicle (EV) market continued its upward trajectory in June 2025, with strong year-on-year growth in both the two-wheeler (2W) and passenger vehicle (PV) segments, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
 
However, despite the recent momentum, total electric two-wheeler sales for the first half of 2025 remain lower than the previous year due to a weak start. In contrast, the electric PV segment grew 43.5 per cent during the same period.
 
In June, electric passenger vehicle (PV) sales rose 79 per cent year-on-year, reaching 13,178 units, up from 7,323 units in June 2024. Tata Motors led the segment with 4,708 units, followed by MG Motor India, which sold 3,972 units, and Mahindra & Mahindra, which sold 3,029 units. Tata Motors’ EV sales in June were up 8.2 per cent compared to May, showing signs of recovery, while on a year-on-year basis, sales growth was flat at 2.4 per cent.
   
Newer entrants like Hyundai also recorded notable growth, with sales rising 712 per cent YoY to 512 units, as it started selling the electric Creta. However, on a month-on-month basis, Hyundai's EV sales fell by 15.5 per cent.
 
In the electric two-wheeler (2W) segment, sales reached 1,05,355 units, a 31.6 per cent increase YoY, driven by strong performances from legacy and new-age OEMs. TVS Motor Company topped the chart with 25,300 units, closely followed by Bajaj Auto, which sold 23,032 units, and Ola Electric, which sold 20,190 units. Notably, Ather Energy sold 14,526 units and Hero MotoCorp sold 7,668 units, both more than doubling their sales compared to last year, reflecting growing consumer acceptance of e-mobility solutions.

Ola's sales were down 45.2 per cent year-on-year, and its market share fell from 46 per cent in June 2024 to around 20 per cent in June 2025.  ALSO READ: Auto component industry seeks national strategy on critical materials
 
Despite the strong June performance, electric 2W sales for the first half of 2025 (January–June) were down 31.5 per cent YoY, totaling 2,65,611 units compared to 3,87,782 in H1 2024. The decline is attributed to policy-related uncertainty earlier in the year and the high base effect from last year’s peak, driven by subsidy wind-downs.
 
In contrast, the electric PV segment grew 43.5 per cent during the same period, with 70,306 units sold compared to 48,998 in H1 2024.
 
C. S. Vigneshwar, President of FADA, stated, “Electric mobility is gathering unprecedented momentum across all segments, underpinned by the PM eDrive Scheme’s mandate to make electric vehicles more accessible and affordable.”
 
In June 2025, electric two-wheelers accounted for 7.3 per cent of total sales, up from 5.8 per cent a year earlier, reflecting rising consumer confidence. Electric passenger vehicle (PV) penetration reached 4.4 per cent, while electric commercial vehicles (CVs) doubled their share to 1.56 per cent. The expansion of charging infrastructure and support for domestic innovation are fueling record EV sales and accelerating India’s transition to electric mobility.
 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

