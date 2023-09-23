Hardeep S Puri to flag off India's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus

India is taking a momentous stride towards green mobility as Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs, is set to flag off the nation's first Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus at Kartavya Path in Delhi on September 25.

Green Hydrogen, produced using renewable energy sources, holds the potential to play a pivotal role in low-carbon and self-reliant economic pathways, read the Ministry Petroleum and Natural Gas press release.

It offers the prospect of harnessing domestically abundant renewable energy resources year-round and across various sectors, either as a fuel or an industrial feedstock.

Green Hydrogen has the capacity to replace fossil fuel-derived feedstocks in industries like petroleum refining, fertilizer production, and steel manufacturing, read the press release.

Fuel cell technology, powered by hydrogen, is emerging as a significant component of the e-mobility landscape.

The electrochemical reaction in a fuel cell converts hydrogen at the anode and oxygen from the air at the cathode into water, releasing electrical energy in the form of electrons, read the press release.

Fuel cells boast remarkable efficiency compared to other mobility solutions and provide distinct advantages such as extended range and shorter refuelling times in comparison to battery-powered vehicles.

Hydrogen gas is stored onboard in cylinders, typically at a pressure of 350 bar.

IndianOil has embarked on a scientifically designed program to conduct operational trials of 15 Fuel Cell buses fueled by Green Hydrogen on specific routes in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, read the press release.

The launch of the first set of two fuel cell buses from India Gate on September 25, 2023, marks a significant milestone in this endeavour.

This program represents India's maiden initiative to dispense green hydrogen at 350 bar for operating fuel cell buses.

Additionally, IndianOil has established a cutting-edge dispensing facility at its R & D campus in Faridabad, capable of refuelling green hydrogen produced through electrolysis using solar PV panels.

Upon the launch of these two buses, they will collectively cover a mileage of more than 3 lakh kilometres as part of a long-term assessment of the technology's performance and durability, read the release.

The data amassed through these rigorous trials will serve as a national repository, shaping the future of zero-emission mobility in India, powered by green hydrogen.

This significant step underscores India's commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions.