Honda Motor to recall over 750,000 vehicles in United States: NHTSA

The recall includes certain Honda Pilot, Accord and Civic sedan made between 2020 and 2022, and some Honda CR-V and Passport vehicles manufactured between 2020 and 2021

The front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and short circuit, failing to suppress the air bag as intended, NHTSA said | Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

American Honda Motor Co is recalling more than 750,000 vehicles in the United States due to an air bag that may deploy unintentionally during a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

The front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and short circuit, failing to suppress the air bag as intended, NHTSA said.
 
The recall includes certain Honda Pilot, Accord and Civic sedan made between 2020 and 2022, and some Honda CR-V and Passport vehicles manufactured between 2020 and 2021.
 
In December, the company had to initiate a recall for about 4.5 million vehicles worldwide over risks of fuel pump failure, which included 2.54 million vehicles in the United States.

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

