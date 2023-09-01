Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.60%)
65218.13 + 386.72
Nifty (0.70%)
19388.00 + 134.20
Nifty Smallcap (1.54%)
5706.10 + 86.70
Nifty Midcap (0.56%)
39338.55 + 219.90
Nifty Bank (0.67%)
44284.80 + 295.65
Heatmap

Hyundai Motor August sales grow 15% YoY, total dispatches at 71,435 units

Hyundai Motor India on Friday said its wholesales increased by 15 per cent year-on-year to 71,435 units in August

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Hyundai

Hyundai

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India on Friday said its wholesales increased by 15 per cent year-on-year to 71,435 units in August.
The automaker had dispatched 62,210 units to its dealers in August last year.
Domestic sales rose 9 per cent to 53,830 units last month, from 49, 510 units in the year-ago period, the South Korean automaker said in a statement.
Exports increased 39 per cent to 17,605 units last month from 12, 700 units in August 2022, it added.
"The company's sales number of 71,435 units is a key indicator of an ever-growing acceptance of our products in both domestic and export markets," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg noted.
The festival season in India has kicked off on a positive note with strong Onam sales in Kerala market and this is an indication of the festive fervour in other parts of the country in the coming months, he added.

Also Read

Onam 2023: History, significance, celebration, and important dates

Happy Onam 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Celebration, Special Dishes and Sweets

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

Hyundai Motor's total sales rise by 3.5% to 58,201 units in April

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors report best-ever wholesales in FY23

M&M Ltd August auto sales: SUV sales up 26%, overall growth 19% YoY

MG Motor India August retail sales rise 9% YoY, reach 4,185 units

Toyota records highest-ever monthly sales at 22,910 units in August

Bajaj Auto total vehicle sales fall 15% to 341,648 units in August

After Tesla eases monitoring of ones using autopilot, regulators seek reply

Demand for SUVs in the company's portfolio remains robust, contributing more than 60 per cent to domestic wholesales in August, Garg said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hyundai Motor Hyundai profit Hyundai Motors automobile manufacturer Automobile makers

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesChampions League 2023-24 Full ScheduleICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceJungkookIndia Economic Growth Forecast

Companies News

RailTel's total income up 27% to Rs 2,002 crore in FY23: RailTel CMDVedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic: OCCRP

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

India's manufacturing PMI jumps to 58.6 in August, hits 3-month highNomura raises India's economic growth forecast for FY24 to 5.9%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon