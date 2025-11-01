Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Kia India posts best-ever monthly sales in October with 30% growth

Kia India posts best-ever monthly sales in October with 30% growth

The Seltos, Kia's flagship SUV, continued to witness robust demand with 7,130 units sold last month, the company said

Kia Motor Corp

The company had sold 22,735 units in October 2024, Kia India said in a statement | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Automaker Kia India on Saturday reported a 30 per cent rise in sales at 29,556 units in October, its best-ever monthly sales since entering the Indian market.

The company had sold 22,735 units in October 2024, Kia India said in a statement.

The growth was led by the Sonet, which registered its highest sale of 12,745 units. Recently launched Carens Clavis as well as Carens Clavis EV further accelerated the company's growth with a combined sales of 8,779 units, it added.

The Seltos, Kia's flagship SUV, continued to witness robust demand with 7,130 units sold last month, the company said.

 

"October 2025 marks a historic milestone in Kia India's journey...Our diverse product portfolio continues to connect strongly with evolving consumer needs," Kia India Senior Vice-President and National Head, Sales and Marketing, Atul Sood said.

He further said, "The growing contribution of our EV range further validates our direction toward future-ready, sustainable mobility solutions for India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kia Kia Motors Automobile makers Auto sales

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

