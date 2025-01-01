Business Standard

Maharashtra sees 12.32% rise in new vehicle registrations in 2024

Maharashtra sees 12.32% rise in new vehicle registrations in 2024

In growth lane: Exports of passenger vehicles, 2-wheelers surge in 2024

In Mumbai, 279,000 new vehicles were registered at four RTO offices, reflecting a 9.89 per cent increase from 254,000 in 2023. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

More than 28 lakh new vehicles were registered in Maharashtra in 2024, a 12.32 per cent increase from 25.63 lakh registrations in 2023, as per official data.

Overall, 2.879 million vehicles were registered, including 2.050 million two-wheelers and around 450,000 cars, a 12.32 per cent jump from 2.563 million vehicles registered in 2023. 

Other vehicles include more than 120,000 trucks, over 9,800 public service buses, 87,300 three-wheelers, and 84,500 tractors.

At 3.02 lakh, the highest number of vehicles were registered at the Pune RTO (Regional Transport Office), followed by 1.26 lakh at Thane RTO and 1.19 lakh at Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO.

 

Pune RTO saw a 3.23 per cent rise in registrations compared to 2.92 lakh in 2023, while Thane and Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded an increase of 12.62 per cent and 7.77 per cent, respectively.

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar told PTI that they have to frequently open new vehicle registration series at Pune RTO due to high registrations.

"Almost every fortnight we open a new series (vehicles registration) at Pune RTO," Bhimanwar said.

In Mumbai, 279,000 new vehicles were registered at four RTO offices, reflecting a 9.89 per cent increase from 254,000 in 2023.

The highest number of registrations was recorded at Wadala RTO (76,623), followed by Borivali RTO (71,135), Tardeo RTO (71,602), and Andheri RTO (60,362).

While Wadala RTO saw a 14.91 per cent rise in registrations, Borivali, Tardeo, and Andheri recorded increases of 9.79 per cent, 6.64 per cent, and 7.91 per cent, respectively.

Topics : Maharashtra Auto sector vehicle sales

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

