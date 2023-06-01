close

MG Motor India reported 25% increase in retail sales to 5,006 units in May

MG Motor India on Thursday reported 25 per cent rise in retail sales at 5,006 units in May compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 4,008 units in May 2022.

MG Motor India in a statement said it remains optimistic about growth and meeting the rising customer demand through various ongoing and planned production and operational initiatives.

The growth in sales of ZS EV and the positive response to the recently launched mini electric car Comet EV further encourage the company's stance towards electric mobility, it added.

