Mahindra is readying an updated five-door Thar, to be launched next year

This comes at a time when Maruti is all set to begin the sale of its own off-road SUV, Jimny, which Maruti has launched with five doors and comes with better seating space than the three-door Thar

Mayank Pandey New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Mahindra is planning to cash in on the popularity of its off-roader SUV, Thar, by launching a five-door version of the vehicle, an Autocar India (ACI) report said. Not only that, the updated Thar is also expected to get a sunroof and multiple seating configurations.
The prices of the five-door Thar are likely to be announced in 2024. The news comes when Maruti is all set to begin the sale of its own off-road SUV, Jimny, which Maruti has launched with five doors and has better seating space than the three-door Thar.


Expected features in the five-door Thar
Thar has made a unique identity for itself on Indian roads and has become a part of popular culture. Its popularity is evident from the fact that Mahindra has more than 12 months waiting period for some variants of the Thar.

However, Thar still lacks the comfort and space of a family car, preventing it from becoming a complete lifestyle vehicle. Perhaps to address this very gap, Mahindra is turning Thar into a five-door vehicle to attract buyers looking for a rugged and practical lifestyle SUV.
Thar will get more than just an extra pair of doors. The ACI report said that Thar would get a sunroof, front centre armrest, an updated touchscreen infotainment system, larger storage spaces, multiple seating configurations and better quality materials to give a more premium feel to passengers.

Mahindra Thar five-door launch next year
With an ever-increasing order backlog, Mahindra has all hands on deck. It has pending orders of more than 200,000 units of XUV700, Scorpio N, and the Scorpio Classic.

Given this background, the company has clarified that while several products are under development, any new introduction will not happen before next year. The present focus remains on clearing the huge order book.
Executive director and CEO of Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Rajesh Jejurikar, was quoted in the ACI report as saying, "Our 5-door Thar is not coming in this calendar year, much as many folks are speculating it is. It's a 2024 [calendar year] launch."
First Published: May 31 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

