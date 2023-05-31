

The prices of the five-door Thar are likely to be announced in 2024. The news comes when Maruti is all set to begin the sale of its own off-road SUV, Jimny, which Maruti has launched with five doors and has better seating space than the three-door Thar. Mahindra is planning to cash in on the popularity of its off-roader SUV, Thar, by launching a five-door version of the vehicle, an Autocar India (ACI) report said. Not only that, the updated Thar is also expected to get a sunroof and multiple seating configurations.

Expected features in the five-door Thar

Thar has made a unique identity for itself on Indian roads and has become a part of popular culture. Its popularity is evident from the fact that Mahindra has more than 12 months waiting period for some variants of the Thar.



Thar will get more than just an extra pair of doors. The ACI report said that Thar would get a sunroof, front centre armrest, an updated touchscreen infotainment system, larger storage spaces, multiple seating configurations and better quality materials to give a more premium feel to passengers. However, Thar still lacks the comfort and space of a family car, preventing it from becoming a complete lifestyle vehicle. Perhaps to address this very gap, Mahindra is turning Thar into a five-door vehicle to attract buyers looking for a rugged and practical lifestyle SUV.

Mahindra Thar five-door launch next year

With an ever-increasing order backlog, Mahindra has all hands on deck. It has pending orders of more than 200,000 units of XUV700, Scorpio N, and the Scorpio Classic.