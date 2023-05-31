close

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Speaking of the exterior styling, the new Seltos is likely to get a redesigned grille up front, a new set of LED headlights with a split treatment along with a new bumper

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
In a bid to catch up with the growing competition, Kia is planning a major upgrade for its compact SUV, Seltos. The launch is likely to happen in July this year. The updated vehicle is expected to get a number of updates in terms of exterior styling, and interior features, among other things.
Customers looking to buy a new car in the compact SUV segment should wait for a few months since their car companies have lined up several launches and facelifts in the coming months. The launch of the Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos facelift, and Hyundai Creta's facelift are a few vehicles customers can watch out for.

The X Line variant of the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift was spotted, according to a report published by Motorbeam. The spotted prototype had the same Matte Graphite colour that is sold in the X Line variant of the current model, the report said.
Speaking of the exterior styling, the new Seltos is likely to get a redesigned grille up front, a new set of LED headlights with a split treatment along with a new bumper. The alloy designs on the prototype were similar to the earlier Seltos range, however, there are speculations that alloys may be changed at the time of launch.

The rear profile of the vehicle also appears to have undergone significant changes with new tail lamps having a sleeker design and connected bar on the tailgate, Motorbeam reported.
The Kia Seltos facelift will continue with its powertrain of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine options. The price of the new vehicle will be announced in July and the deliveries are expected to commence at the same time, the report added.

Topics : Kia Motors Kia Motors Corp Hyundai Motors automobile manufacturer automotive industry BS Web Reports

First Published: May 31 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

