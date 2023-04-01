close

MG Motor India reports best retail sales in March at 6,051 units, up 28%

The company had retailed 4,721 units in March 2022

Press Trust of India New Delhi
MG Motor

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
MG Motor India on Saturday reported a 28 per cent year-on-year increase in its retail sales at 6,051 units in March, its best ever so far in a month.

The strengthening of semiconductor supplies through various localisation initiatives and the easing of logistical bottlenecks have been key factors in achieving the highest ever sales, the automaker said in a statement.

This momentum is expected to sustain and improve in the near future as well, it added.

The company had retailed 4,721 units in March 2022.

"The Next-Gen MG Hector, India's first internet SUV maintains its strong uptake in the market and has recorded its second-highest lifetime sales, since its launch, in the month of March," MG Motor India Senior Director Sales Rakesh Sidana noted.

Similarly, the ZS EV has been registering good traction across market segments, he added.

The automaker said it is gearing up for the launch of its forthcoming electric vehicle 'Comet'.

Topics : MG Motor India | MG Motor | automobile industry | Car sales

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

