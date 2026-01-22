Nazara Tech CEO, others invest ₹12.25 crore in EV firm Hala Mobility
The company, which offers a wide range of electric vehicle (EV) options to rent, lease or buy, plans to use the funding to accelerate its growth plans
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
premium
Hala Mobility, an electric vehicle-as-a-service platform, on Thursday said it has raised Rs 12.25 crore in a mix of equity and debt funding. The round was led by Nitish Mittersain, chief executive officer of Nazara Technologies, and Aarti Gupta of Anikarth Ventures, and also saw participation from Thyrocare founder A Velumani, Aditya Singh of All In Capital, and Pranav Mahajani of LetsVenture.