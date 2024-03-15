New scheme for electric vehicles may put global majors in fast lane

The new scheme, promoting manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) by global majors, will give a fillip to companies like Tesla and its upstart rival Vinfast, both of whom have lobbied for lower import duties from the Centre.

While Vinfast has already announced an investment of Rs 4,000 crore to set up an electric vehicle (EV) plant in Tamil Nadu, Tesla’s next move will be watched carefully.



Four years ago, Musk announced that his company would come to India.



He registered a firm in Bengaluru to import cars and set up company-owned retail showrooms, like in the US.



But he made no