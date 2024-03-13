Sensex (    %)
                             
Govt announces Rs 500 crore e-mobility scheme to promote electric vehicles

The second phase of FAME-II or Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India programme ends on March 31, 2024

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey( Photo: Heavy industries ministry's X account)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

The heavy industries ministry on Wednesday announced a new scheme to promote e-mobility in the country with an outlay of Rs 500 crore for four months beginning April 2024.

The new scheme is for 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers.
 
The second phase of FAME-II or Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India programme ends on March 31, 2024.
 
Announcing E-Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 (EMPS 2024), Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said the Modi government is committed to promoting e-mobility in the country.
 
The scheme will be for four months till July 2024, the minister said.
 
Under the scheme, a support of Rs 10,000 per 2-wheeler will be provided.
 
The aim is to provide support for about 3.3 lakh 2-wheelers.
 
A support of Rs 25,000 will be given for purchase of small three-wheelers (e-rickshaw and e-carts). More than 31,000 such vehicles will be covered.
 
The financial support will be Rs 50,000 on purchase of a large three-wheeler.
 
Subsidies under the second phase of the FAME scheme will be eligible for e-vehicles sold till March 31, 2024, or till the time funds are available.

Topics : Electric Vehicles automobile industry manufacturing

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

