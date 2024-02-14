Passenger vehicles wholesales grow 14% in Jan, retail catches up

FADA data showed the PV segment set a record in January by retailing 393,250 units compared to the previous best in November 2023 | Photo: Bloomberg

Passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales in January grew by 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 393,074 units – the highest number for that month. Retail and wholesale numbers were almost equal, indicating that PV dispatches by automakers are catching up with market demand.

As many as 393,250 PVs were retailed in January, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA). In wholesales, three-wheelers stood at 53,537 units and two-wheelers 1,495,183 units.

“Passenger vehicles again saw the highest ever sales in the month of January, posting a growth of 14 per cent, as compared to the previous year. Three-wheeler sales grew by 9 per cent during January 2024 while two-wheelers posted a good growth of 26 per cent, compared to January 2023. Passenger vehicles and three-wheelers continue to post their highest ever sales till date, in FY24, for the period April to January,” said Rajesh Menon, director general of SIAM.

FADA data showed the PV segment set a record in January by retailing 393,250 units compared to the previous best in November 2023. Three-wheeler retail sales (97,675 units) beat wholesales. As many as 1,458,849 two-wheelers were retailed in January.

“Passenger vehicle sales have remained resilient led by positive consumer sentiments, while the Two-Wheeler Segment witnessed good growth in January as well, as the rural market continues to recover,” said Vinod Aggarwal, president of SIAM.

“Though the commercial vehicle sector did not grow in January 2024, it is likely to see good off take in the next two months of this financial year. The government’s strategic focus on mobility in Budget 2024, including strengthening the electric vehicle ecosystem, especially the charging infra and public transport, should help in continuing with the overall growth momentum for the auto sector,” he said.

SIAM data showed PV production grew by almost 10 per cent in January: 417,948 units compared to 380,482 in January 2023. This, however, does not include data from Tata Motors, BMW, Mercedes, and Volvo Auto. Exports of PVs, however, dipped by 11.4 per cent. Demand for SUVs remained high in January with the introduction of new models and improved availability.





Category Domestic Sales (in units % change Jan 2023 Jan 2024 Passenger Vehicles 346080 393074 14 Three wheelers 48903 53537 9.4% Two wheelers 1184376 1495183 26% Source: SIAM

Note: BMW, Mercedes, JLR & Volvo Auto data are not available. Tata Motors detailed break-up is not available. However, without Tata Motors, PV sales would be 298,093 for January 2023 and 339,441 for January 2024