Rail freight hits fast track in India's auto industry, shows data

Indian Railways is seeing a major rise in its handling of automobile traffic, with the modal share of railways in overall vehicle transportation increasing from a mere 1.5 per cent in 2014 to over 20 per cent now.

According to Indian Railways, the number of rakes used for the automotive sector increased by 9 per cent from April to December in the current financial year (2024-25/FY25), resulting in a 5 per cent increase in freight revenue, reaching Rs 973 crore.

With three months remaining and companies like Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) and Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) moving aggressively, the revenue