Renault announces return of the iconic SUV Duster on Republic Day

Renault India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Renault Group, on Tuesday announced that its upcoming sport utility vehicle (SUV) will carry forward the legacy of the Duster, the brand’s most successful nameplate in India.
Originally launched in 2012, the Renault Duster reshaped India’s SUV landscape and helped establish a new segment that now accounts for nearly one-fourth of the country’s passenger vehicle market. Production of the previous-generation model was discontinued in early 2022.
The all-new Duster will be the first product launched under Renault’s International Game Plan 2027 and is a key pillar of the company’s India-focused transformation strategy, “Renault Rethink.”
The new model will be unveiled on Republic Day, January 26, 2026, with a customer waiting programme open from today.
‘A symbol of adventure and innovation’: Renault India CEO
Stephane Deblaise, Chief Executive Officer of Renault Group India, said the Duster’s return marks a major milestone for the company’s renewed India push.
“Renault Duster is more than just a name – it’s a true legend. A symbol of adventure, reliability, and innovation, its comeback shows our commitment to the Indian market and our desire to offer vehicles that meet the needs of our customers. The new Renault Duster will rely on its iconic heritage while adopting a modern design, advanced technology, and enhanced performance,” Deblaise said.
A long-awaited comeback
The announcement has generated significant excitement among automotive enthusiasts, many of whom have eagerly awaited the Duster’s return.
Globally, the SUV has 1.8 million customers, including more than 200,000 owners in India, and remains one of Renault’s most successful models worldwide.
The new Duster is expected to build on its robust reputation while integrating new-generation powertrains, connected technology, and enhanced safety features in line with evolving market expectations.