Rural India drives two-wheeler demand, but petrol retains 94% share

Petrol two-wheelers accounted for 94 per cent of rural registrations during January-June 2026, while electric versions made up just 5.9 per cent. Electric two-wheeler penetration stood at 10.7 per cent in urban markets and 10.9 per cent in metro cities. Rural India nevertheless accounted for 55 per cent of all two-wheeler registrations, compared with 32 per cent for urban markets and 13 per cent for metros.

JATO’s data shows that rural India is not a homogeneous two-wheeler market and has substantial differences in consumer preferences across states.

Rajasthan leans towards entry-level motorcycles, with 74.1 per cent of its rural motorcycle registrations in the 100-110 cc segment. The corresponding shares are 60.4 per cent in Uttar Pradesh and 56.1 per cent in Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra presents a markedly different picture: 100-110 cc motorcycles account for only 34.3 per cent, while 125 cc bikes contribute 30 per cent and 150-200 cc motorcycles another 25.1 per cent.

Scooter demand provides another indication that rural preferences extend beyond entry-level products. The rural scooter market is almost evenly divided between 90-110 cc models, at 49 per cent, and 125 cc models, at 49.3 per cent. Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are predominantly 125 cc rural scooter markets, while Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat remain more heavily tilted towards 90-110 cc models.