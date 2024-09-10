Business Standard
Siam appoints Tata Motors MD Shailesh Chandra as its new president

The new office bearers were elected during the executive committee meeting held today (Tuesday), it added

Shailesh Chandra

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

Auto industry body Siam on Tuesday said it has elected Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra as its new President for the 2024-25 term.
Chandra, who previously served as the vice-president of Siam, succeeds Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director & CEO of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) said in a statement.
The new office bearers were elected during the executive committee meeting held today (Tuesday), it added.
Ashok Leyland MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal was elected as the vice-president of Siam for 2024-25.
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles CEO & MD Satyakam Arya was also elected as the treasurer.
 

Topics : Siam Tata Motors

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

