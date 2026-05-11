Siam divided over Delhi's proposed ban on CNG-powered three-wheelers

Siam’s three-wheeler CEO Council had earlier drafted a letter proposing a “neutral stance” on the issue, sources aware of the development said. The position was eventually supported by Mahindra & Mahindra, after initial opposition. However, the company later sent another communication conveying its inability to accept the draft letter prepared by the CEO Council, the sources added.

Bajaj Auto, which dominates the CNG-powered three-wheeler market in India and Delhi, has taken the stand that the government should not adopt “double standards” and, in that case, should ban CNG across all segments, including passenger vehicles, trucks and commercial vehicles. M&M, meanwhile, is the largest player in the electric three-wheeler market.

A query sent to Siam Director General Rajesh Menon did not elicit a response until press time. However, sources said that during Siam deliberations in Chennai, President Shailesh Chandra urged Mahindra Electric Managing Director R Velusamy to support a neutral position. The request was made in the interest of maintaining a unified industry stance. Mahindra eventually agreed, only to later reverse its position, the sources added.

Responding to a query from Business Standard on whether the company had moved away from the proposed neutral stance, Sameer Misra, managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, said the Delhi EV policy recognises the role electric last-mile mobility can play in improving air quality and reducing noise and emissions in densely populated urban centres, where commercial passenger and cargo vehicles operate extensively every day.