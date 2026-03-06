Skill Ministry signs Flexi-MoU with Bajaj Auto for auto training

Friday, March 06, 2026 | 06:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MSDE's Directorate General of Training signs a Flexi-MoU with Bajaj Auto to train candidates in advanced automotive manufacturing under the revised Flexi-MoU Scheme

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship signs Flexi-MoU with Bajaj Auto to train 1,000 candidates annually in advanced automotive manufacturing.

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

The Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on Friday signed a Flexible Memorandum of Understanding (Flexi-MoU) with Bajaj Auto Ltd. to train people in advanced automotive manufacturing under the revised Flexi-MoU Scheme (June 2024).
 
The scheme allows industries to train candidates based on their skill requirements, with trainees receiving exposure to industry work environments and current technologies. 
Bajaj Auto will operate as an Industry Training Partner (ITP) and has proposed an intake of 1,000 trainees in the first year, with training programmes lasting up to two years at its manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.
 
The Flexi-MoU signed between the automotive manufacturer and DGT will remain valid for 10 years, which could be extended depending on enrolment, learning outcomes and placements.
 
“Under the proposed implementation plan, trainees will receive exposure to advanced automotive manufacturing systems, production dojos, quality control systems, plant maintenance technologies, mechatronics systems, welding technologies, assembly operations and logistics management, among others,” said a statement by MSDE.
 
As per the guidelines of the Flexi-MoU Scheme, ITPs must ensure placements for at least 50 per cent of the successful trainees. ITPs may utilise Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to cover training costs and stipends.
 
The scheme mandates a minimum annual training capacity of 100 trainees, industry-led practical and formative assessments, and centralised Computer-Based Theoretical (CBT) examinations conducted by DGT. Successful candidates are awarded a National Trade Certificate (NTC), making them eligible for apprenticeship opportunities.
 
Bajaj Auto runs multiple skilling initiatives under its CSR activities with Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) and Bajaj Manufacturing Systems (BMS) as its two flagship CSR initiatives.
