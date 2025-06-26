Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Strong EV lineup pushes hybrids to the back seat; penetration hits 4.4%

EVs are taxed at 5% while hybrid vehicles attract an overall tax rate of 43%

EVs are taxed at 5% while hybrid vehicles attract an overall tax rate of 43%

EV penetration, which was roughly 2.2 per cent in calendar year (CY) 2024, crossed 4.4 per cent in May 2025.

Shine JacobSohini Das Chennai/Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Centre and state incentives have doubled the share of passenger electric vehicles (EVs) in India — from 2.2 per cent in 2024 to 4.4 per cent now — but hybrids remain stuck between 2 and 2.5 per cent. Automakers point out that despite the benefits of hybrid technology, a lack of government backing and few launches have kept the segment from gaining ground.
 
According to industry data based on wholesale dispatches, EV penetration, which was roughly 2.2 per cent in calendar year (CY) 2024, crossed 4.4 per cent in May 2025 (and has averaged 3.7 per cent so far in
