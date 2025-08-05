SUN Mobility rewires old scooters for a green electric second life

Bengaluru-based battery-swap pioneer SUN Mobility is entering the vehicle retrofit business, which entails converting existing internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters into electric at an average cost of ₹30,000 per vehicle. It has also finalised a plan to expand beyond India by building battery-swapping station infrastructure, initially in Africa and later in Southeast Asia.

The company is all set to launch services for retrofitting ICE scooters to electric and supporting them with its swapping infrastructure across 22 cities, where riders can swap electric scooter batteries.

Says Chetan Maini, cofounder and chairman of the company: “There are 200 million scooters on the