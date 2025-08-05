Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 12:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / SUN Mobility rewires old scooters for a green electric second life

SUN Mobility rewires old scooters for a green electric second life

Retrofit push targets India's 200 million ICE scooters; eyes expansion in Africa and Southeast Asia

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:29 AM IST

Bengaluru-based battery-swap pioneer SUN Mobility is entering the vehicle retrofit business, which entails converting existing internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters into electric at an average cost of ₹30,000 per vehicle. It has also finalised a plan to expand beyond India by building battery-swapping station infrastructure, initially in Africa and later in Southeast Asia. 
The company is all set to launch services for retrofitting ICE scooters to electric and supporting them with its swapping infrastructure across 22 cities, where riders can swap electric scooter batteries. 
Says Chetan Maini, cofounder and chairman of the company: “There are 200 million scooters on the
