Tata Nexon iCNG: Powerful 98 bhp CNG SUV launched at Rs 8.99 lakh onwards

Tata Motors has expanded its popular Nexon lineup with the introduction of the iCNG version in the Indian market. Launched on Tuesday, this CNG-powered sub-compact SUV promises to deliver more power than any other CNG SUV available in the country, positioning itself as a formidable option for eco-conscious buyers. The Tata Nexon iCNG is priced between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

With this launch, the Tata Nexon, already available in petrol, diesel, and electric versions, now completes its comprehensive range of powertrain options. The introduction of the CNG variant is in line with Tata Motors’ push to offer sustainable fuel choices while maintaining the vehicle’s hallmark performance. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tata’s growing CNG lineup



The Nexon follows other Tata models like Tiago, Tigor, Punch, and Altroz in offering CNG options. Tata Motors reports that CNG vehicles now contribute to around 21 per cent of its overall sales, prompting the company to introduce the CNG-powered Nexon. While CNG is typically associated with cost-efficiency, the Nexon iCNG sets itself apart by offering a powerful drive experience along with a premium cabin packed with features.

Tata Nexon iCNG: Performance and features



The Nexon iCNG is equipped with Tata’s twin-cylinder CNG setup, offering better boot space compared to traditional CNG layouts. It boasts 98 bhp of power and 170 Nm of torque, making it one of the most powerful CNG vehicles in its segment. It also stands out as the first CNG-powered SUV in India to come with a six-speed manual gearbox, with an automated manual transmission (AMT) option and direct-start capability on CNG.

Tata Nexon iCNG: Variants and pricing



The Tata Nexon iCNG is available in eight variants—Smart (O), Smart +, Smart +S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative +, and Fearless + PS. Prices start at Rs 8.99 lakh for the base Smart persona, with other key variants priced as follows:

- Smart + at Rs 9.69 lakh



- Smart +S at Rs 9.99 lakh



- Pure at Rs 10.69 lakh



- Pure S at Rs 10.99 lakh



- Creative at Rs 11.69 lakh



- Creative + at Rs 12.19 lakh



- Fearless + PS at Rs14.59 lakh

Tata Nexon iCNG: Top-notch features for enhanced comfort



Tata Motors has packed the Nexon iCNG with an array of premium features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch all-digital driver display, a 360-degree camera, leatherette seats, ventilated front seats, and a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof. Safety is also a priority, with six airbags standard across all variants.