K'taka CM Siddaramaiah rejects Oppn demand for resignation over HC verdict

Earlier today, the Karnataka HC dismissed his petition challenging Governor's approval for investigation against him in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Accusing Narendra Modi-led NDA government of indulging in vendetta politics against opposition-ruled state governments including the one headed by him, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday rejected the opposition's demand for his resignation over the High Court dismissing his petition challenging Governor's approval for investigation against him in a site allotment case.
Alleging opposition's conspiracy against him and his government, Siddaramaiah, while asserting that he will face them politically, said he will decide on his next course of action and legal fight after consulting legal experts and party leaders. "I still say I have done no wrong....."

He repeatedly pointed at the court order which stated that "The order (of HC) is read to be restrictive to an approval (for investigation) under Section 17A of the (Prevention of Corruption) Act and not an order granting Sanction 218 of BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita)."

"Why should I resign? Has (H D) Kumaraswamy (Union Minister) resigned? He is on bail, ask him....it is only said that inquiry needs to be done. At the inquiry stage itself resignation is sought? I will answer them...we will face them politically because it is a conspiracy," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on opposition parties seeking his resignation.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, he will decide on the next course of action with legal experts, Ministers, party's state presidents and others.
Accusing BJP and JD(S) of "conspiracy, misuse of Raj Bhavan", the CM said he will not be afraid of them as the people of the state are with him and he and his party have their blessings.
"All Ministers including Deputy CM, MLAs, party leaders, workers and high command are with me. High Command will cooperate with me in continuing the legal fight," he said.

"Narendra Modi led govt is doing vendetta politics, not only against me, but against opposition state governments across the country," he further said.
Claiming that BJP and JD(S) have never come to power on the mandate of people of Karnataka, the CM alleged that the BJP tried to dislodge his government through "money power, operation 'Kamala', but they couldn't succeed."

"BJP tried to buy our MLAs for money but were not successful, they are opposed to our government's pro-poor schemes. BJP is against poor and social justice" he said.
Siddaramaiah also claimed that the BJP -- "like they have done in other parts of the country" -- wants to destabilise Congress govt in Karnataka by "bringing a bad name to it.

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

