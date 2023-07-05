Triumph Motorcycle Limited has announced the prices of its two bikes, Speed 400 which has been priced at a starting price of Rs 233,000 (ex-showroom) and the prices for Scrambler 400X will be announced in October. The Speed 400 has been priced at a discount of Rs 10,000 for the first 10,000 buyers and will cost Rs 223,000 (ex-showroom).The Speed 400 will be available in the second half of July and the Scrambler 400 X will be available by October this year. The two bikes, Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X appear to have drawn inspiration from Triumph's larger machines. The Speed 400 has taken cues from the Speed Twin 900 and 1200, whereas the Scrambler 400 X has borrowed its aesthetics from the Scrambler 900 and 1200.These bikes have been developed in a collaboration between the British Triumph and India's Bajaj Auto. The bikes will be built at Bajaj's Chakan facility in Maharashtra.Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400: The 400cc engineThe 2023 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X use the same engine, which has been freshly-developed for these bikes. The bikes focus on new riders looking to buy their first big two-wheeler.The bikes get a 398 cc four-valve, fuel-injected, DOHC single-cylinder engine which is Euro-5 compliant and produces 39.4 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine comes with concealed liquid cooling and machine cooling fans. The Triumph website says that the engine produces class-leading power and makes distinctive exhaust notes.Furthermore, the engine has been designed to make it more tractable over different gear ratios to get the most out of the free-revving engine, the website said.The Indian motorcycling space is becoming ever-more exciting as globally renowned names are fighting neck-to-neck to challenge the unquestioned dominance of Royal Enfield (RE) in the middleweight category of bikes.As Hero and US-based Harley Davidson launched their first product at a competitive starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh for their X440, the competition is only going to get tough from here on. The bike has a class-leading torque figure of 38 Nm and is equipped with modern-day features that carry the brand of the legacy motorcycle maker from the US.The demand for middleweight category bikes is growing in India and everybody wants a share of the market. And to this end, Triumph has partnered with Bajaj to manufacture its Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X at Bajaj's Chakan facility. Notably, the likes of Benneli and Jawa are already present in the market but struggle against the towering presence of RE in the market.