In a bid to drive volumes, Triumph to launch its 400cc bike on July 5

The pricing will play a crucial role in terms of the challenge Triumph can pose to the market leader, Royal Enfield

Mayank Pandey New Delhi
Bajaj Auto, Triumph Motorcycles to firm up partnership agreement soon

Representative image

Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
Triumph is preparing to launch a new motorcycle on July 5, Autocar India (ACI) reports. There is little clarity about the vehicle the company is planning to launch. However, there is speculation that Triumph is going to launch its new 400cc bikes built by Bajaj.
The bike will first see a global launch event scheduled on June 27, when the names and more details of the bike will come in. The report said the price details will likely be revealed on July 5.


Bajaj Triumph 400cc bikes
Triumph is known for its bikes with large and powerful engines suited for long-distance runs. This latest launch will mark Triumph's entry into a segment which is extremely competitive and relatively affordable. Notably, this segment has established models from Royal Enfield (RE).

Most importantly, this segment is single-handedly dominated by Royal Enfield's offerings, such as the Bullet, Classic 350, Meteor etc.
The Triumph bike is expected to feature a neo-retro design language, the ACI report said. The bike is likely to be offered with a series of additional accessories.

The engine, features, expected prices
The 400cc engine in the upcoming Triumph indicates a clear presence of liquid-cooling technology. Other than this, given its larger volume, Triumph's engine should be significantly more powerful than the 350cc J-platform engine offered by Royal Enfield in its models.

Regardless, it will be fair to say that Bajaj will be looking to take away market share from the Bullet manufacturer, which is the market leader in this segment. However, the pricing will play a crucial role in terms of the challenge Bajaj can pose to RE. In other words, pricing the product right can be the make or break for Triumph as far as this launch is concerned.
Limited dealership and service network is another challenge that Triumph will need to address if it wants to make sales in large numbers. 
First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 1:21 PM IST

