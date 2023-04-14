close

TVS Eurogrip tyres launches tyres for superbikes, adventure touring segment

The high-performance products have been designed in Europe and built to suit Indian road conditions

BS Reporter Chennai
Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Leading two- and three-wheeler tyre maker TVS Eurogrip launched adventure touring and superbike tyres in Chennai on Friday.
Chennai Super Kings captain M S Dhoni and other CSK players were present at the event.  

"Launching a range of adventure touring and superbike tyres is a big milestone for us, further augmenting our product range, which is already the widest in the category. I am glad we have been able to do it in the presence of our business partners and CSK stars," said P Madhavan, executive vice president, Sales and Marketing, TVS Srichakra.
"These high-performance products have been designed in Europe and built to suit Indian road conditions. Many of these products have already been launched internationally, and we have strong positive initial feedback from trade and consumers alike, so it gives us great happiness to bring these to the Indian market," he added.

At the event, the company unveiled new products such as Roadhound, Duratrail and Terrabite amongst other range extensions in the motorcycle tubeless category.

Topics : tvs | Tyre makers | superbike

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

