Four months in waiting, Mahindra Thar to cost up to Rs 1.05 lakh more



The RDE device monitors the emissions from the catalytic converter and the oxygen sensor. It does away with the need for lab testing of the vehicles. Mahindra & Mahindra has announced an increase in the prices of the Thar range by up to Rs 1.05 lakh. The updated prices will be applicable immediately. The price hike has been introduced to cover the cost involved in developing the BS6 second-phase compliant engine and Real-Time Driving Emissions (RDE) norms.



The prices of all other variants of Mahindra Thar have been raised uniformly by Rs 28,200. The price for the base variant of the Mahindra Thar, which stands at Rs 13.49 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom), remains unchanged. On the other side of the trim level, the top-spec LX Hard Top Diesel AT 4WD now costs Rs 16.77 lakhs. The Mahindra Thar LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant has registered the biggest price hike, amounting to Rs 1.05 lakh. This is followed by the AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant, which has now become dearer by Rs 55,000.

According to reports, Mahindra is also planning to launch a new base-spec variant of the off-roader. The same could be launched soon, as reported by Carwale.