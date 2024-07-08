Business Standard
Zero registration fee for hybrid cars in UP raises the bar in NCR

Around 100 strong hybrid cars were sold per month in Uttar Pradesh in FY24

Deepak PatelVirendra Singh Rawat Delhi/Lucknow
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

The on-road prices of strong hybrid cars have decreased by up to Rs 4 lakh in Uttar Pradesh after the state government decided to waive registration fee on them in a bid to promote green technology, according to automobile industry sources.

Around 100 strong hybrid cars were sold per month in Uttar Pradesh in FY24. With the new directive effective from July 1, hybrid vehicles are now grouped with electric vehicles (EVs) for registration fee exemptions. This move is anticipated to invigorate sales of these vehicles in the state, which is among the largest EV markets in India.

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

