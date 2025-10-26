Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aviation ministry to review performance of training organisations soon

Aviation ministry to review performance of training organisations soon

In the first-ever ranking of Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) by aviation watchdog DGCA, none of the 35 organisations in the list managed to get top ratings of 'A+' and 'A'

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

The civil aviation ministry will soon convene a meeting to review the performance of flying training organisations in the country against the backdrop of most of them not faring well in recent rankings.

In the first-ever ranking of Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) by aviation watchdog DGCA, none of the 35 organisations in the list managed to get top ratings of 'A+' and 'A'.

Out of the 35 FTOs, 13 got 'B' and 22 received 'C' rankings.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu told PTI that he will meet with representatives of FTOs to discuss ways to improve their standards.

Their rankings will be conducted every six months, the minister said, adding that monthly meetings to review the FTOs' performance are not required.

 

FTOs provide training for pilots and other aviation professionals.

Operational aspects, performance, safety standards, compliance standards, and assistance to students were considered by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in evaluating the FTOs for their rankings.

Those having a score of 85 per cent and above are classified as 'A+' and those with score of 70 per cent to less than 85 per cent are categorised as 'A'.

FTOs having a score of less than 70 per cent to 50 per cent are in the 'B' category, and those with a score below 50 per cent are in the 'C' category.

Those FTOs falling under category 'C' will receive a notice from DGCA for self-analysis to improve their performance, the watchdog had said.

DGCA will publish the FTO rankings biannually, with the next one scheduled for April 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, Naidu said the monthly review meetings with airlines definitely help in communicating, having better coordination with the airlines and addressing issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aviation Indian aviation India airlines

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

