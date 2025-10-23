Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Patna-bound SpiceJet plane faces technical issue; returns to Delhi

Patna-bound SpiceJet plane faces technical issue; returns to Delhi

In a statement, the airline said the plane made a normal landing and passengers were deplaned normally

Spicejet

Details about the number of passengers onboard the flight were not disclosed (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Patna-bound SpiceJet aircraft returned to the national capital on Thursday morning due to a technical issue.

In a statement, the airline said the plane made a normal landing and passengers were deplaned normally.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the flight were not disclosed.

"On October 23, 2025 SpiceJet flight SG 497 operating from Delhi to Patna returned back to Delhi after take off due to a technical issue... an alternate aircraft was arranged to accommodate the passengers, which is now enroute to Patna," the airline said.

The flight SG 497 was operated with a Boeing 737 aircraft.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

