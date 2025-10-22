Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India's Newark-bound plane returns to Mumbai following technical issue

Air India's Newark-bound plane returns to Mumbai following technical issue

The crew of flight AI191 operating from Mumbai to Newark on 22 October, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a suspected technical issue

Air India

The passengers of AI144 from Newark were also notified of the cancellation and are being assisted with alternative arrangements.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Newark-bound Air India flight, operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday morning due to a technical issue.

The Boeing 777 plane, which took off at around 1.50 am for Newark on Wednesday, was airborne for over three hours before returning to Mumbai, according to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

"The crew of flight AI191 operating from Mumbai to Newark on 22 October, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a suspected technical issue. The flight landed safely back in Mumbai, and the aircraft is undergoing necessary inspections," the airline said in a statement.

 

Air India said AI191 and AI144 (scheduled to operate from Newark to Mumbai) were cancelled. All affected passengers at Mumbai have been provided hotel accommodations and have been rebooked on alternative Air India and other airlines' flights to their destination.

Details about the number of passengers were not disclosed.

The passengers of AI144 from Newark were also notified of the cancellation and are being assisted with alternative arrangements at the earliest opportunity, the airline said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Lessors protest India's draft rules on payment of dues to reclaim jets

Air India

Flight from Delhi delayed due to Dhaka airport closure: Air India

Fire breaks out at Cargo Village of Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal Airport

Major fire breaks out at Dhaka airport, flight operations suspended

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo signs contract to buy additional 30 A350 widebody planes from Airbus

Air India Express, Air India, Boeing

Air India Express brings limited-edition Diwali 'Gourmair' meals on flights

Topics : Air India Aviation airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchLatest News LIVERealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon