Friday, August 29, 2025 | 06:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / BS Infra Summit: India's airports gain capacity but bottlenecks loom

BS Infra Summit: India's airports gain capacity but bottlenecks loom

India's airports now have capacity ahead of demand, with $11 bn investment, dual-airport hubs in Delhi & Mumbai, but concerns remain on airspace, parking bays and staffing gaps

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights
premium

In Mumbai, Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to be operational in the next few months, creating a system projected to handle 145 million passengers annually.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 6:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

For the first time in Indian aviation history, airports appear to have capacity ahead of demand, reversing a decade-long pattern of infrastructure playing catch up with traffic growth. 
This marks a turning point for the sector, backed by an $11-billion investment pipeline. 
Delhi and Mumbai are on the cusp of becoming dual-airport systems. Delhi International Airport has expanded to around 100 million passengers and is targeting 130–140 million, which will be complemented by Noida International Airport when it opens in the next few months. 
In Mumbai, Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to be operational in the next few months,
Topics : Indian aviation Aviation industry Delhi airport Mumbai airport bs events
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon