BS Infra Summit: India's airports gain capacity but bottlenecks loom

For the first time in Indian aviation history, airports appear to have capacity ahead of demand, reversing a decade-long pattern of infrastructure playing catch up with traffic growth.

This marks a turning point for the sector, backed by an $11-billion investment pipeline.

Delhi and Mumbai are on the cusp of becoming dual-airport systems. Delhi International Airport has expanded to around 100 million passengers and is targeting 130–140 million, which will be complemented by Noida International Airport when it opens in the next few months.

In Mumbai, Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to be operational in the next few months,