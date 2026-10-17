Saturday, October 17, 2026 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Delhi-bound Emirates flight hit by bird strike, delayed over 14 hours

Delhi-bound Emirates flight hit by bird strike, delayed over 14 hours

The return flight was scheduled to depart at 4.25 pm on Saturday and is expected to depart at 7 am on Sunday, Emirates informed its passengers

Photo: Bloomberg

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2026 | 8:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi-bound Emirates flight from Dubai suffered a bird hit on arrival, forcing the airline to delay the return flight by over 14 hours.

The return flight was scheduled to depart at 4.25 pm on Saturday and is expected to depart at 7 am on Sunday, Emirates informed its passengers.

"Emirates flight EK517 from Dubai to Delhi on 17 October encountered a bird strike on arrival. As a result, the return flight EK517 from Delhi to Dubai will be delayed while the aircraft undergoes necessary repairs," the Gulf airline said in a media statement without sharing crucial details such as the number of passengers on board.

 

Hotel accommodation is being arranged for affected passengers, Emirates said.

The flight is now expected to depart at 7 am Delhi local time on October 18, it added.

Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused, it noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

airlines, aeroplane, flights, aviation

Plea on air fare spikes: Centre informs Supreme Court new rules approved

Air India

Air India extends cancellation of Saudi Arabia flights till October 20

Air India

Air India Frankfurt-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur after bomb threat

Mumbai International Airport Ltd said a joint working group would draw up a plan over the next two weeks to implement the redevelopment of the ageing infrastructure at Terminal 1

No plans of shifting flights from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai before March: MIAL

spice jet

Delhi HC rejects SpiceJet's property security plea over ₹144 crore dues

Topics : Emirates Airline Aviation News Industry News

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to WatchTesla RoadsterWipro Share priceNestle India sharesSilver outlookJio Financial sharesOTT Release This WeekPM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2026 | 8:46 PM IST