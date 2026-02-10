DGCA launches safety audit of 14 charter operators; inspections under way

The exercise, titled “Special Safety Audit Plan 2026 – Phase 1”, was ordered on February 2 and inspections began on February 9. The wide-ranging audit comes in the aftermath of the plane crash at Baramati airport on January 28 that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The charter flight was operated by Delhi-based non-scheduled operator VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd.

On January 28, a Bombardier Learjet 45 aircraft — registration number VT-SSK — was operating a non-scheduled charter flight from Mumbai to Baramati when it crashed at the airport while attempting a second landing approach, killing all five on board.

VSR Ventures is not part of the Special Safety Audit Plan Phase 1 and is being audited separately by a six-member team of the DGCA. The regulator has asked the team to submit VSR’s audit report by February 15.

On February 2, the DGCA issued an order identifying a set of operators for inspection in the first phase to check compliance with airworthiness and operational requirements. These include Air Charter Services Pvt Ltd, A R Airways Pvt Ltd, Arrow Aircrafts Sales & Charters Pvt Ltd, Chipsan Aviation Pvt Ltd and Deccan Charters Pvt Ltd. The list also includes Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd, Indo Pacific Aviation Pvt Ltd, India FlySafe Aviation Ltd, Karnavati Aviation Pvt Ltd and state-owned helicopter operator Pawan Hans Ltd.

In addition, DGCA teams are inspecting Rajas Aerosports and Adventures Pvt Ltd (Aero Safari), Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, Reliance Commercial Dealers Ltd and Zest Aviation Pvt Ltd.

As per the February 2 order, the regulator has constituted separate audit teams for each operator, comprising deputy directors, assistant directors, flight operations inspectors and senior flight operations inspectors, to conduct inspections of the aforementioned 14 charter flight operators.

The DGCA has directed audit teams to submit their final reports to its headquarters within 10 days of completing inspections. The findings are expected to highlight any safety gaps or non-compliance issues, following which the regulator may take further action.