Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 09:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Flight operations hit at Mumbai airport as tech glitch hits data network

Flight operations hit at Mumbai airport as tech glitch hits data network

Though the glitch affected the system for a couple of minutes, it took an hour to fix it, the source said

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Mumbai airport -- the second busiest airport in the country -- handles over 950 flight movements per day.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Flight operations were affected at Mumbai airport on Saturday after a technical glitch hit the data network, forcing the facility's operator to switch to manual mode, according to a source.
 
Though the glitch affected the system for a couple of minutes, it took an hour to fix it, the source said.
 
"Around 4 pm, the passenger processing handling system was moved to manual mode as the systems reported a glitch. It took an hour to fix the issue. Due to this, there was some disruption in flight operations," the source said.
 
"A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India," Air India said in a post on social media platform X.
   
There were no comments from Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

Also Read

Adani airports

With ₹20,000 cr plan, Adani eyes global-style airport business hubs

mumbai airport, CSIA, MIAL, T2

Mumbai airport logs flat passenger growth at 13.6 mn in June quarter

gavel law cases

Bombay High Court clears MIAL to replace Celebi at Mumbai airport

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after engine failure

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

Woman held at Mumbai airport with cocaine packed inside biscuit boxes

 
MIAL is a 74:26 joint venture between the Adani Group and Airports Authority of India.
 
The systems have since been restored. However, some flights may continue to be affected for some time as the situation normalises progressively, the source added.
 
Mumbai airport -- the second busiest airport in the country -- handles over 950 flight movements per day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

air india plane

Air India raises pilots' retirement age to 65, non-flying staff to 60

United Airlines (Photo: Bloomberg)

United Airlines outage grounds US flights, disrupts India-bound travel

DGCA

DGCA sets up expert panel to plan multi-crew pilot licence in India

flights, planes

2,458 flights hit by regulatory, geopolitical issues: Govt tells LS

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

Air India CEO reassures flyers on safety after DGCA findings, AI171 crash

Topics : Mumbai airport flight delay Air India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon