Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 10:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after engine failure

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after engine failure

The number of passengers on board was not immediately available

indigo airlines, indigo

The aircraft, an Airbus A320neo, landed safely at 9:52 pm following a full emergency declaration. | Representational

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight had to make an emergency landing in Mumbai on Tuesday night after suffering an engine failure mid-air, according to a report by the Press Trust of India quoting sources.
 
The aircraft, an Airbus A320neo, landed safely at 9:52 pm following a full emergency declaration. The number of passengers on board was not immediately available.
 
"Full emergency declared for IndiGo flight 6E-6271, operating on the Delhi-Goa route after it was diverted to Mumbai due to one engine failure," the source added. Further information is awaited.
 
The mid-air scare comes more than a month after an Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad. The crash, which killed all but one of the 242 on board and another 19 people on the ground, was the worst aviation disaster in a decade in India.
 
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch ₹7,000 crore development projects during Bihar visit

Missing, lost, sad, crime

Over 37K women, girls reported missing in Maharashtra during FY25: Govt

Delhi High Court

AgustaWestland case: HC reserves order on accused Gupta's plea to quash NBW

Modi, Narendra Modi

Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana committed to transforming lives of farmers: PM

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER

Husband can't seek wife's private info or passwords: Chhattisgarh HC

Topics : Breaking News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon