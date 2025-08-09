Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 12:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India raises pilots' retirement age to 65, non-flying staff to 60

Air India raises pilots' retirement age to 65, non-flying staff to 60

Tata Group-owned Air India has around 24,000 staff, including about 3,600 pilots and nearly 9,500 cabin crew members

Air india flight

Air India pilots' retirement age will be increased to 65 years and that of non-flying staff will be raised to 60 years. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi/Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India has decided to increase the retirement age for pilots to 65 years and for non-flying staff to 60 years, sources said on Friday. At present, the retirement age for both pilots and non-flying staff at the airline is 58 years.

The announcement about increasing the superannuation age was made at the airline's townhall addressed by CEO and MD Campbell Wilson, the sources said.

Air India pilots' retirement age will be increased to 65 years and that of non-flying staff will be raised to 60 years, a move that will also bring their superannuation age at par with erstwhile Vistara. There was no official comment from Air India.

 

Tata Group-owned Air India has around 24,000 staff, including about 3,600 pilots and nearly 9,500 cabin crew members.  It could not be immediately ascertained whether the retirement age for cabin crew, which is currently 58 years at Air India, has been increased or not. In recent times, some pilots and cabin crew members have quit the airline.

According to the sources, while 58 years is the superannuation age for the pilots at Air India, the tenure of most of them were extended till 65 years, which is also the maximum limit permitted by aviation regulator DGCA for commercial pilots.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, was merged with Air India in November 2024. During the integration process, there was discontent among a section of Air India pilots about the different retirement age limits for them and their counterparts at Vistara.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

United Airlines (Photo: Bloomberg)

United Airlines outage grounds US flights, disrupts India-bound travel

DGCA

DGCA sets up expert panel to plan multi-crew pilot licence in India

flights, planes

2,458 flights hit by regulatory, geopolitical issues: Govt tells LS

airport, tourists, passengers

BCAS warns of terror threat, advises tightened security at all airports

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines

DGCA suspends Akasa Air examiner for six months over skill test lapsespremium

Topics : Air India Tata group Aviation India airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon