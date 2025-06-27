Friday, June 27, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hoax bomb threat at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 triggers emergency response

Hoax bomb threat at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 triggers emergency response

Authorities launched an emergency search at IGI Terminal 3 after a bomb threat note was discovered on board a flight; no explosives were found and the scare was ruled false

Bomb threat at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 declared hoax after search

Bomb threat at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 declared hoax after search | Representative image

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

A bomb threat at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport early Thursday triggered an emergency response but was later declared a hoax, officials confirmed, as reported by ANI.
 
The alert was raised after a crew member discovered a paper containing a bomb threat aboard a flight at Terminal 3 at 4:42 am. Authorities were immediately notified, and a search operation was launched.
 
The Delhi Fire Service, which received the call at the same time, deployed personnel to the scene. Following a thorough search, no explosive device was found, and the threat was deemed false.
 
According to a report by Times Now, the threat was received by an Air India flight. The report quoted the airlines, “A non specific security alert was detected on one of our aircraft. Standard security procedures were duly carried out and the aircraft has been cleared for the next flight. Air India accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew."  An investigation is under way to identify the source of the hoax. Further details awaited.
 

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

