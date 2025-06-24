Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA audit finds worn tyres, faulty simulators, faded runway marks

DGCA audit finds worn tyres, faulty simulators, faded runway marks

Worn aircraft tyres, repeated snags, outdated simulators and faded runway markings among serious safety issues identified in DGCA's comprehensive aviation audit

DGCA audit finds worn tyres, faulty simulators, faded runway marks

In maintenance audits, inspectors found that aircraft maintenance engineers (AMEs) had failed to follow prescribed work orders.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday carried out its first comprehensive audit of multiple stakeholders in the Indian aviation sector and flagged serious safety lapses—from aircraft being flown with worn tyres and repeated technical snags, to unserviceable ground handling equipment and simulators that do not match aircraft configurations. At some airports, even runway markings were found faded and obstruction data had not been updated for years.
 
The sweeping audit comes days after the deadly crash of Air India’s AI171 flight on June 12, in which 229 passengers, 12 crew members and 34 people on the ground were killed. In response, the DGCA issued a circular on June 19 announcing a new “comprehensive special audit” mechanism aimed at breaking down traditional silos in India’s aviation safety oversight.
   
As part of the new framework, two multidisciplinary teams led by the DGCA’s joint director general conducted overnight and early morning surveillance checks at major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai. The inspections covered key areas such as flight operations, airworthiness, ramp safety, air traffic control (ATC), communications, pre-flight medical checks and maintenance practices. 
 
Some of the most concerning findings were repeated technical problems on the same aircraft, indicating that issues were not being fixed properly. The DGCA called this a sign of “ineffective monitoring and inadequate rectification.”

Also Read

air india plane

DGCA suspends 3 crew rostering heads, warns A-I of licence revocation

Boeing

Civil Aviation ministry issues new rules to remove obstacles near airports

flights, planes

DGCA issues advisory as Pak's airspace closure extends flight timings

airline flight aviation

Indian airlines carried 14.5 mn passengers in March; 8.79% higher YoY: DGCA

Aeroplane

Pahalgam terror attack: Srinagar airfares dropped after govt intervention

 
“A domestic flight of a scheduled carrier was held up due to worn tyres, and it was released only after the required rectification was carried out,” it noted.
 
In maintenance audits, inspectors found that aircraft maintenance engineers (AMEs) had failed to follow prescribed work orders. “Unserviceable thrust reverser system and flap slat lever were not locked,” the DGCA said in a statement, adding that safety precautions mandated by manuals were ignored during maintenance tasks. In some cases, defects detected by onboard aircraft systems were not even recorded in the technical logbook.
 
Passenger safety was also compromised. Several life vests were found improperly secured, while corrosion-resistant tape on a winglet’s lower blade was damaged. Tool control procedures were not followed in line maintenance stores.
 
At one airport, runway markings were found to be faded, and the lighting on taxiways was not working properly. The DGCA also pointed out that information about buildings and other structures near the airport had not been updated for three years, despite new construction nearby. In addition, several vehicles operating in restricted airport areas did not have proper speed controls. These vehicles were removed from service and the drivers’ permits were suspended.
 
Even the training infrastructure came under scrutiny. A simulator inspected during the audit was found to be running outdated software and did not match the current configuration of the aircraft it was supposed to replicate.
 
“These findings have been communicated to the concerned operators for taking necessary corrective actions within seven days,” the DGCA said, adding that such intensive, cross-domain audits will now be a continuing process to detect systemic hazards. 
 
This first-of-its-kind assessment is part of the regulator’s push for a “360-degree evaluation” of the aviation ecosystem, covering airlines, airports, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) units, training institutes and ground handling agencies. The new audit regime—described by the DGCA as a “significant paradigm shift”—is intended to supplement annual surveillance with broader, integrated inspections triggered by both routine and extraordinary circumstances.
 
Audit findings will be graded by severity. While some issues may be resolved over 30 to 90 days, “critical” lapses like those identified in the current audit require urgent redressal. Entities must file corrective action plans detailing root causes, preventive strategies and implementation timelines.
 
Failure to comply could lead to strict penalties. “Non-compliance… may result in progressive enforcement actions, including advisory guidance, formal warnings, operational restrictions, financial penalty, suspension or revocation of licences,” the June 19 circular stated.

More From This Section

Air India, Indian airlines

Air India, IndiGo resume West Asia, Europe flights amid easing restrictions

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Black box of crashed AI plane is in India, being examined by AAIB: Minister

airport, tourists, passengers

Navi Mumbai airport to start charging user development fee from passengers

Air India, Indian airlines

Air India suspends Europe, US east coast flights amid Middle East conflict

Premiumairport, tourists, passengers

Adani plans ₹35,000 crore more capex in Navi Mumbai airport by FY30

Topics : Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA Aviation sector ahmedabad plane crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon