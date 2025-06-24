Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 10:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Domestic air traffic rises 1.89% to 14.05 million in May, says DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 1.89% to 14.05 million in May, says DGCA

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

India's domestic air passenger traffic increased 1.89 per cent to 14.05 million in May compared to that of the same month last year, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
 
DGCA's monthly data showed the number of domestic passengers flown by Indian airlines in May 2024 was 13.79 million.
In the previous month, IndiGo flew a total of 9.30 million passengers with a market share of 64 per cent, followed by the Air India Group, which recorded 3.72 million passengers, grabbing a 26.5 per cent market share. 
   
The two other major carriers, Akasa Air and SpiceJet, flew 0.74 million and 0.34 million passengers, respectively, during the month under review.

Akasa's market share stood at 5.3 per cent, while SpiceJet's share in the total domestic passenger traffic was 2.4 per cent, as per the data. 
 
In terms of scheduled integrity, IndiGo delivered the highest on-time performance at 84 per cent in May, followed by Air India, which clocked 79.7 per cent OTP from six key airports, as per data.
 
The six airports are Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.
 

Topics : DGCA Domestic Air Traffic Air traffic

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

