Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo expands network with Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic, Delta deal

IndiGo expands network with Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic, Delta deal

IndiGo has an extensive domestic network in India, the world's third-largest air passenger market, and is expanding its international reach

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo is hosting the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) annual meeting in New Delhi from Sunday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's largest airline IndiGo has entered an agreement with Air France-KLM , Virgin Atlantic and Delta to expand its long-haul services to North America, Europe and Britain, the airlines said on Sunday. 
IndiGo has an extensive domestic network in India, the world's third-largest air passenger market, and is expanding its international reach. 
Separately IndiGo also said it would convert 30 out of 70 options for Airbus A350 jets into firm orders for new planes. 
Once the airline partnership is complete, IndiGo will be able to sell flights under its own name on those operated by its partners out of India, and onward travel from Amsterdam and Manchester, UK, on selected flights to Europe and North America. 
 
IndiGo will start flying to Amsterdam and Manchester from July. 

Also Read

Student, Study, School

IndiGo expands network with Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic, Delta deal

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo to launch direct daily flights between Mumbai, Adampur from July 2

indigo airlines, indigo

Will exit Turkish aircraft lease in three months, IndiGo tells DGCA

Mumbai Airport

Adani's Mumbai airport faces backlash from IndiGo, Air India over deposits

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo signs pact with BIAL to develop new MRO facility at Bengaluru

Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic already code-share on IndiGo's domestic flights. The Delta partnership is new. 
U.S. carrier Delta has not flown to India since the pandemic. CEO Ed Bastian told media at an airline summit in New Delhi that Delta will restart direct services from the United States to India over the next couple of years. 
"There's not a more important market in aviation at the present time than in India," Bastian said. 
Delta is planning nonstop flights between Atlanta and Delhi, subject to government approval, a joint statement said. 
IndiGo is hosting the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) annual meeting in New Delhi from Sunday. 
IndiGo is aiming to grow its fleet to 600 aircraft by 2030, from more than 400 currently, and has been leasing aircraft to tide it over aircraft delivery delays and expand internationally. 
It recently said it will lease six Boeing 787 wide-body jets from Norse Atlantic Airways by early next year. 
India's aviation regulator said last week it would only extend an existing leasing arrangement IndiGo has with Turkish Airlines to the end of August. 
The arrangement has been publicly criticised in India after Turkey came out in support of Pakistan during the recent conflict between the two South Asian neighbours.

More From This Section

IATA

Pakistan still withholding $83 million in airline funds, says IATA

Emirates aircraft at Dubai International Airport

Restricting air access is akin to shooting yourself in the foot: Emirates

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

We've leased every aircraft available globally; nothing left: Air India CEO

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo orders 30 more Airbus A350 aircraft for long-haul expansion

Air India

Air India in talks with Airbus and Boeing for major aircraft order

Topics : IndiGo Airlines Aviation industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon