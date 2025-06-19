On the runway: GMR's ₹14,000 crore capex plan for Hyderabad airport

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has drawn up a capital expenditure plan of nearly ₹14,000 crore to be implemented by 2030–31 (FY31) for a major expansion of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Telangana’s capital city, Business Standard has learnt. The plan includes enhancing the capacity of the existing terminal, constructing a new terminal and second runway, improving road access and metro connectivity, and scaling up parking and cargo infrastructure to meet rising demand.

Hyderabad airport — India’s fourth largest— has witnessed rapid growth over recent years, with passenger traffic increasing from 18.3 million in FY18 to 29.5 million