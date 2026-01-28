Protectionism on bilateral rights not good for anyone: Etihad CEO

India has so far been reluctant to expand bilateral air service agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, amid concerns that Middle Eastern hubs such as Dubai and Doha function largely as transit points for Indian passengers travelling onward to North America and Europe. Indian carriers have echoed these concerns as they induct wide-body aircraft and expand non-stop long-haul operations.

However, airport operators, including Adani Airports Holdings, have argued that expanding bilateral rights is essential to fully utilise capacity being added at major Indian airports as well as upcoming greenfield airports such as Navi Mumbai and Noida.

Speaking to Business Standard at the Wings India 2026 summit, Neves said Indian airlines were no longer in a position where they needed protection.

“Indian carriers are doing very well. I know there were some challenges recently, but IndiGo is still one of the most valuable airlines in the world in equity markets. Akasa Air is growing rapidly. Air India is investing heavily. This idea that Indian airlines fear competition is an old mentality from the days when they were not doing well,” he said.

Under the bilateral air services agreement between India and Abu Dhabi, airlines from each side are permitted 50,000 seats per week. Abu Dhabi-based carriers have fully utilised their quota, while Indian airlines still have around 10,000 seats available.

“If Indian carriers go to the Abu Dhabi airport operator today and say they want to use the remaining 10,000 seats, they will be welcomed — by the airport operator and by Etihad,” Neves said. “We believe the more connectivity, the better. Protectionism is not good for anyone.”

He pointed out that Etihad has long-standing partnerships with Indian airlines. “We train IndiGo pilots at our training facility. If I feared IndiGo, why would I train their pilots? We have an interline agreement with Air India and a codeshare with Akasa. We sell tickets together. We are partners,” he said.

Asked about discussions with Indian airport operators, Neves said there was strong interest in increased connectivity. “They want us to fly more to India, and it will happen. We currently bring more than 1.9 million people to India every year — many of them tourists. I don’t know any developing country that does not want more tourists,” he said.

Neves noted that Etihad did not seek additional traffic rights until recently because it was not fully utilising its existing allocation. Those rights are now exhausted, while Indian carriers still have unused capacity.

“The question of expanding traffic rights will likely arise once Indian airlines exhaust the remaining seats — possibly as early as next year,” he said.

“Etihad is not in a rush. We are growing at 20 per cent annually and have opportunities globally. We want more access to India, but while that happens, we are increasing flights to destinations such as Bangkok, Phuket and Hong Kong,” Neves said.