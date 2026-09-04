Triple hydraulic loss, no adverse weather on Air India flight: AAIB

Air India's August 4 Phuket-Delhi flight -- which faced a sudden loss of altitude for some time, injuring 24 people on board -- temporarily lost pressure in all three hydraulic systems while cruising at 36,000 feet, triggering autopilot disengagement, flight-control warnings and a brief "stall warning", the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said in its preliminary report released on Friday. Importantly, the AAIB said no adverse weather was reported by the flight crew or air traffic control. A stall warning alerts pilots that an aircraft is approaching a condition where its wings may not generate enough lift. The AAIB, in its report, mentioned that the pilot-in-command was found "non-negative" for a psychoactive substance in a confirmatory test and recommended that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) take appropriate action to prevent abuse of such substances. The co-pilot tested negative.

"The confirmation of use of psycho-active substance is a serious concern and AAIB recommends appropriate actions by DGCA on priority," the preliminary report mentioned.

The aircraft, an Airbus A320-251N bearing registration VT-EXO, was carrying 145 people, including 137 passengers, six cabin crew and two flight crew.

The flight took off from Phuket at 7:11 am Indian Standard Time (IST) and was asked to climb to 36,000 feet by Kolkata Air Traffic Control. At 9:32 am, the aircraft detected a loss of pressure in its Green hydraulic system while cruising at 36,000 feet.

Four seconds later, it detected a loss of pressure in the Blue and Yellow hydraulic systems. Hydraulic systems use high-pressure fluid to power important aircraft controls. The A320 has three separate hydraulic systems, each with its own reservoir and sources of pressure.

At 9:32:48 am, the autopilot disengaged and a continuous warning chime sounded. Three seconds later, the stall warning was triggered for two seconds. The co-pilot, who was flying the aircraft, responded to the situation before the pilot-in-command took over the controls, the report mentioned.

The aircraft then experienced an altitude upset, initially gaining 372 feet and subsequently falling 292 feet from its assigned "Flight Level 360" (which is 36,000 feet). The Blue hydraulic system recovered at around 9:32:52 am, followed a few seconds later by the Yellow and Green systems. The recovery of the hydraulic systems restored the flight-control surfaces and the aircraft returned to normal operating conditions.

“Consequently, this led to the recovery of the Flight control (F/CTL) surfaces. Subsequently, the aircraft operation returned to its normal operating condition,” the report mentioned.

At the time of the event, the seat-belt signs were off, resulting in injuries to passengers and cabin crew. The cabin supervisor informed the cockpit about the injuries, after which the crew assessed the situation and decided to continue to Delhi instead of diverting to the nearest airport, the report mentioned. The pilots later sought medical priority from Delhi ATC.

The aircraft landed safely at Delhi International Airport at 11 am IST and taxied to its parking bay under its own power. Medical assistance was provided to 24 people, including 20 passengers and four cabin crew. Twenty were discharged after treatment for minor injuries, while four people with serious injuries were hospitalised for further treatment.

The aircraft sustained damage at several places inside the cabin. The AAIB found cracked or deformed ceiling panels, dislocated passenger-service panels, a broken overhead handrail, a broken emergency-exit handle and dislodged overhead-bin doors. A lavatory commode was also uprooted, while a crew seat and other panels were damaged.

The AAIB was also examining a maintenance issue involving the aircraft's Power Transfer Unit (PTU), which provides hydraulic pressure to the Green and Yellow hydraulic systems when needed.

The aircraft had been allowed to fly with a PTU-related item inoperative under the Minimum Equipment List (MEL), which specifies equipment that can remain inoperative temporarily while an aircraft operates. The MEL item had been invoked on July 28. The report does not say that the PTU-related MEL item caused the incident.

Before departure from Phuket, maintenance personnel conducted a pre-flight inspection and found no discrepancies apart from the existing MEL item.

“No adverse weather was reported by flight crew and ATC,” the AAIB stated. The report's weather section includes forecasts for Bhubaneswar showing the possibility of thunderstorms later, but there was no adverse weather report at the time of the incident.

The AAIB has not yet determined the probable cause of the incident or the factors that contributed to it. The bureau said the detailed investigation into the technical and other aspects was underway and that the final report would be published in due course.

An Air India spokesperson on Friday stated: “We acknowledge the release of the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and continue to extend our full cooperation to the investigation, including providing access to all relevant operational, maintenance and technical records."

"Safety remains Air India's highest priority. Our pilots undergo rigorous training, regular proficiency checks, medical examinations and other regulatory assessments in accordance with applicable national and international requirements. Following the incident, Air India has started voluntary testing of 100 per cent of its pilots as a further step to reinforce its safety-first approach," the spokesperson added.

The airline said it maintained zero tolerance for any breach of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements and would take appropriate action wherever warranted.