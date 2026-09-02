Air India Express introduces new uniforms for cabin crew, frontline staff

Air India Express has introduced new uniforms that bring together design elements from different Indian states for its cabin crew and frontline staff.

There are also certain changes in the uniforms of pilots of the Tata Group-owned airline.

"Launched from 1 September, the uniforms are being introduced across cabin crew, airport services, aviation security, and flight operations teams," Air India Express said in a release on Wednesday.

Of the airline's total strength of around 8,000, new uniforms will be issued to over 5,200 staff, excluding pilots, as their uniforms require only a few changes.

"Drawing from the same inspiration, the uniforms incorporate design elements influenced by Tamil Nadu's Kanjeevaram, Himachal Pradesh's Pattu, Gujarat's Patola, Assam's Gamosa and Madhya Pradesh's Bagh," the release said.

Anchored in vibrant Xpress Blue palette and accented with its signature Xpress Orange, the uniforms were designed in-house by the airline's designer Pooja Krishnan.

According to the release, Pooja led the design of the uniforms for female cabin crew, airport services, aviation security and flight operations personnel, while the men's cabin crew uniform was developed in collaboration with Trent Ltd.

Trent is a Tata Group company.

With a fleet of over 100 planes, Air India Express operates more than 500 flights daily.