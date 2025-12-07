Why Delhi and Mumbai airport operators seek to charge passengers more

Mass cancellation of flights may not be the only crisis facing flyers. The cost of any flight from Delhi and Mumbai could rise by up to ₹3,000 soon unless the airport regulator is able to reverse a court order.

The operators of the international airports serving the two cities have secured a favourable verdict from the Telecom Dispute Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), which has authority over airport disputes, allowing them to recover the costs of developing all sorts of infrastructure including hotels, shopping malls and other facilities at the airports from passengers.

The airport regulator, Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (Aera),