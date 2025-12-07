Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why Delhi and Mumbai airport operators seek to charge passengers more

Why Delhi and Mumbai airport operators seek to charge passengers more

That quick bit of shopping you did at the international airport in Delhi or Mumbai could prove costly in the future. Here's why

Mumbai Airport
Passenger charges at Delhi and Mumbai airports may surge if the Supreme Court upholds a tribunal ruling allowing operators to recover broader infrastructure costs through higher UDFs.

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Mass cancellation of flights may not be the only crisis facing flyers. The cost of any flight from Delhi and Mumbai could rise by up to ₹3,000 soon unless the airport regulator is able to reverse a court order. 
The operators of the international airports serving the two cities have secured a favourable verdict from the Telecom Dispute Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), which has authority over airport disputes, allowing them to recover the costs of developing all sorts of infrastructure including hotels, shopping malls and other facilities at the airports from passengers. 
The airport regulator, Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (Aera),
