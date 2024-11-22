Adani US Indictment: Banks' risk management units begin stock-taking

The risk management units of lending institutions have begun assessing the implications of the US indictment of Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani and other senior officials on bribery charges. This issue may be flagged as an agenda item for their boards, especially their risk management sub-committees, as the indictment is a major issue with potential bearing on lender-borrower relations.
Senior executives with banks said they are keeping watch on unfolding events. Prima facie, there is no basis for undue worry. The present exposures—loans and debt—are to projects, particularly those with clear cash flows and backed by asset cover. The risk management departments will hold discussions with counterparts involved in corporate credit. It is too early to say when lenders would commence talks with the Adani group.
Referring to lenders’ credit exposure to the group, brokerage IIFL Securities said Adani Group’s total gross debt exposure was Rs 2.4 trillion ($29 billion), and net debt exposure stood at Rs 1.8 trillion ($22 billion) as of FY24.
In terms of debt concentration, Indian lenders held 36 per cent of the total gross debt of the Adani group. Of this, financial institutions and non-banking finance companies accounted for 18 per cent exposure, followed by public sector banks at 15 per cent and private banks at four per cent. Global banking entities held 26 per cent, the global capital market 29 per cent, the Indian capital market five per cent, and others four per cent, according to IIFL Securities.
As a commercial transaction between banks and borrowers, the focus remains on the track record. Repayments are on time, and there is no default. However, bankers pointed out that as a prudent step, risks are factored in during assessments for any future exposures.
A top executive of a state-owned financial institution said the exposure of most Indian lenders was close to the limits set for group exposure in line with Reserve Bank of India norms. Consequently, there is little room for taking significant fresh exposure.
Two executives from Mumbai-based banks said the development is too significant to be considered solely a matter for internal assessment. It could be put up as an agenda for deliberations at the board of directors. “With growing emphasis on environment, social, and governance (ESG), the risk management committees of boards have become particular about such issues,” they added.
CreditSights, a unit of Fitch Group, in a note on the implications of the US action on the Adani group, said the major concern lies in near-term debt refinancing risks. This is because higher-for-longer corporate governance uncertainties amid the ongoing US indictment could severely hamper fundraising and debt refinancing efforts.
“Within the Adani complex, we are most concerned about Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), given it has the weakest liquidity and credit fundamentals, and given the US indictment is centred on AGEL,” CreditSights said.
Funding channels will inevitably tighten across the Adani Group, with creditors likely to reduce or limit their group-wide exposure. Funding access could be starkly constrained across international banks and investors, it added.