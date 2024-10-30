AIBEA deplores govt's order to PSBs on employee performance review

Business Standard
The need of the hour is to stand by the side of the employees and officers to boost their morale and ensure a congenial working atmosphere, AIBEA added

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

All India Banks Employees’ Association (AIBEA), the largest trade union of bank employees in India, has taken exception to the government’s directive to public sector banks to conduct monthly review of performance of employees and prematurely retire those who are found to be not efficient.
 
The union said that with this mandate, the government was crossing its jurisdiction and engaging in micro-management.
 
Describing the recent move as another attack on job security, CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA said there were several provisions in the Bipartite Settlements, Awards, Officers Service Regulations to take action against any employee or officer wherever warranted. But the directions from the government are provocative and intimidatory.
   
Banks have been instructed to undertake this review process every month and send the report to the government, AIBEA said in communication to members.
 
An officer can be prematurely retired by giving three months’ notice or pay in lieu thereof. A clerk or sub-staff can be prematurely retired by giving two months’ notice.
 
The trade union said that employees in the branches are already working under undue pressure due to acute shortage of staff and non-recruitment of adequate staff in sub-staff and clerical cadres.

Officers too are also working under stress, it added.
 
The need of the hour is to stand by the side of the employees and officers to boost their morale and ensure a congenial working atmosphere, AIBEA added.
 
Meanwhile, United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU)-Maharashtra unit has given the call for strike on November 16 against what it said “increasing instances of attacks on managers, officers, staff by customers, borrowers, public and political elements”.
 

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

